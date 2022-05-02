Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AEP. WBH Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in American Electric Power by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 7,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in American Electric Power during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,965,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in American Electric Power by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 360,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,030,000 after buying an additional 70,425 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service raised its holdings in American Electric Power by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 870,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,629,000 after buying an additional 16,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eastover Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in American Electric Power by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC now owns 50,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,537,000 after buying an additional 1,219 shares during the last quarter. 73.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Paul Chodak III sold 6,361 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.54, for a total value of $607,729.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Charles R. Patton sold 5,575 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.19, for a total transaction of $486,084.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,562 shares of company stock worth $3,040,061. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

AEP stock traded down $0.98 during trading on Monday, hitting $98.13. 2,652,850 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,197,862. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.22 and a 1 year high of $104.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $97.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.43. The stock has a market cap of $49.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.02. American Electric Power had a net margin of 15.34% and a return on equity of 10.86%. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. American Electric Power’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 9th. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is presently 59.66%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $112.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of American Electric Power from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $93.00 to $101.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.70.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

