Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC Takes $77,000 Position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC increased its position in shares of Novartis by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC now owns 60,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,304,000 after buying an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Novartis by 2.3% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 332,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,163,000 after acquiring an additional 7,335 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Novartis by 6.1% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 69,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,708,000 after acquiring an additional 3,997 shares during the last quarter. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Novartis by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 170,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,889,000 after acquiring an additional 2,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Novartis by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 54,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,754,000 after acquiring an additional 4,162 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on NVS shares. Citigroup started coverage on Novartis in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Societe Generale decreased their price target on Novartis from CHF 107 to CHF 105 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. UBS Group raised their price target on Novartis from CHF 85 to CHF 88 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, raised Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Novartis has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.00.

Shares of Novartis stock traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $87.65. The stock had a trading volume of 2,857,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,634,517. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $196.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Novartis AG has a 1 year low of $79.09 and a 1 year high of $95.17.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $12.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.61 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 23.16% and a net margin of 46.47%. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 6.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th were issued a dividend of $1.175 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.36%. Novartis’s payout ratio is currently 20.11%.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology, dermatology, respiratory, cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism medicine products.

