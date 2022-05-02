Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC Takes $675,000 Position in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,921 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $675,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Cincinnati Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $2,751,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 93.5% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 559,472 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $63,903,000 after buying an additional 270,334 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. raised its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 632.1% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 55,586 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,333,000 after acquiring an additional 47,993 shares during the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the third quarter worth about $2,278,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 88,376 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,069,000 after acquiring an additional 12,764 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.34% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CINF shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cincinnati Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.80.

CINF traded down $1.91 during trading on Monday, hitting $120.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,090,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 711,185. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.59 and a beta of 0.63. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $108.88 and a twelve month high of $143.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $131.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $123.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 23.82% and a return on equity of 8.75%. Cincinnati Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 45.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 5.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

