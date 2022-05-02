Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC Takes $53,000 Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 516 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC bought a new position in Medtronic during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. MD Financial Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 210 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in Medtronic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Medtronic alerts:

MDT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Medtronic from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Medtronic from $130.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Medtronic from $142.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $124.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.19.

MDT stock traded down $1.22 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $103.14. The stock had a trading volume of 6,104,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,510,641. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.65. Medtronic plc has a fifty-two week low of $98.38 and a fifty-two week high of $135.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.37 billion, a PE ratio of 27.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 2.10.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $7.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.91 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 15.46% and a return on equity of 14.57%. Medtronic’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th were issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th. Medtronic’s payout ratio is presently 69.42%.

In other news, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 682 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $75,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.30, for a total transaction of $631,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Medtronic (Get Rating)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiovascular Portfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit. The Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; AF ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; mechanical circulatory support; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.