Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC Takes $47,000 Position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE)

Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IYE. TNF LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,429,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 75.8% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 36,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,786,000 after purchasing an additional 15,673 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 212.8% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 43,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after purchasing an additional 29,650 shares in the last quarter.

IYE traded up $0.54 on Monday, reaching $40.47. The company had a trading volume of 3,206,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,044,142. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.16. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a 52-week low of $24.49 and a 52-week high of $43.31.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

