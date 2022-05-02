Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC Takes $4.91 Million Position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 169,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,907,000. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF accounts for 3.0% of Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DFAC. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the third quarter valued at $67,000. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 45.2% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $126,000.

DFAC traded down $0.71 during trading on Monday, hitting $25.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,867,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,198,505. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a twelve month low of $24.87 and a twelve month high of $29.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.73.

