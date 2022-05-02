Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 4,554 Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 4,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $511,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VYM. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 144.9% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VYM traded up $0.36 on Monday, hitting $107.89. The company had a trading volume of 3,082,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,269,424. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $111.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.80. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $101.37 and a 52 week high of $115.66.

