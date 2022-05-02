Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 4,554 Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 4,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $511,000.
A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VYM. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 144.9% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter.
NYSEARCA:VYM traded up $0.36 on Monday, hitting $107.89. The company had a trading volume of 3,082,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,269,424. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $111.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.80. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $101.37 and a 52 week high of $115.66.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (VYM)
- onsemi Is A Deep-Value In The Chip Sector
- Is The FOMC About To Spark A Massive Stock Market Correction?
- Knight-Swift Transportation Stock is a Logistics Winner
- Enphase Energy Has a Sunny Future With Some Clouds in the Short Term
- Why is Chevron Stock Falling After Strong Earnings?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.