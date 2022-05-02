Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 42,133 Schwab 1000 Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHK)

Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHK – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 42,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,963,000. Schwab 1000 Index ETF comprises 1.2% of Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Schwab 1000 Index ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 100.0% during the third quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 870.0% during the fourth quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 11.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 7.5% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab 1000 Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth $206,000.

Get Schwab 1000 Index ETF alerts:

SCHK stock traded up $0.27 on Monday, reaching $40.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 403,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 316,576. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $42.59. Schwab 1000 Index ETF has a 12-month low of $39.37 and a 12-month high of $47.03.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab 1000 Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab 1000 Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.