Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 352 Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 352 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $89,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 20.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,563,897 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $4,046,065,000 after buying an additional 2,787,393 shares during the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its stake in Salesforce by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 6,954 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,886,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. New World Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Salesforce in the 3rd quarter valued at $481,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Salesforce by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 159,726 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $43,321,000 after purchasing an additional 8,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its position in Salesforce by 153.8% during the third quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 858 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. 77.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.00, for a total transaction of $522,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.17, for a total transaction of $4,403,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 159,735 shares of company stock valued at $32,661,517 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

CRM has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Salesforce from $360.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Salesforce from $350.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Salesforce from $220.00 to $233.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Salesforce from $315.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Salesforce from $340.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $299.50.

CRM stock traded up $1.63 during trading on Monday, hitting $177.57. The company had a trading volume of 6,273,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,376,453. The stock has a market cap of $175.79 billion, a PE ratio of 116.03, a PEG ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $199.97 and a 200-day moving average of $237.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Salesforce, Inc. has a one year low of $167.55 and a one year high of $311.75.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $7.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.24 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 5.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

