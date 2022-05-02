Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 102,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,830,000. Procter & Gamble comprises about 10.1% of Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 42,471,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,923,533,000 after purchasing an additional 978,467 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,831,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,869,502,000 after purchasing an additional 331,201 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 33.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 13,748,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,922,090,000 after purchasing an additional 3,467,039 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,804,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,370,711,000 after acquiring an additional 783,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 9,760,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,364,486,000 after acquiring an additional 78,073 shares during the last quarter. 63.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Procter & Gamble news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 1,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.51, for a total transaction of $204,935.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.52, for a total transaction of $9,871,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 253,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,777,057.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 158,610 shares of company stock valued at $25,737,996 in the last 90 days. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Procter & Gamble stock traded down $5.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $158.38. 10,349,140 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,235,872. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $131.94 and a 1-year high of $165.35. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $154.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $154.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $380.00 billion, a PE ratio of 27.64, a P/E/G ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.46.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.04. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 32.39%. The company had revenue of $19.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.9133 per share. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. This is a positive change from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 63.70%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $167.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $163.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $173.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.47.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

