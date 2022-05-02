Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 762 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 7,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,444,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $912,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Chip Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 6,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF stock traded up $1.76 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $149.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 583,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 486,358. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a twelve month low of $146.12 and a twelve month high of $200.58. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $160.13.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

