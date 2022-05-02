Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC Invests $75,000 in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 100.1% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 60,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,795,000 after purchasing an additional 30,260 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,202,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 48,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,613,000 after purchasing an additional 1,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 8,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $147.95. 6,105,211 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,350,237. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $153.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $153.61. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $142.69 and a 12-month high of $160.38.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

