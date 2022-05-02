Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC Invests $74,000 in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 509 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WMT. Welch & Forbes LLC lifted its position in Walmart by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 144,223 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $20,867,000 after purchasing an additional 5,858 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Walmart by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,550 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,276,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC lifted its position in Walmart by 422.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 44,234 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 35,765 shares during the last quarter. Boston Research & Management Inc. lifted its position in Walmart by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Research & Management Inc. now owns 47,208 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $6,579,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its position in Walmart by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 38,861 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,416,000 after purchasing an additional 5,069 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.78, for a total transaction of $1,308,444.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 15,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.07, for a total value of $2,084,857.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,426,790 shares of company stock worth $195,406,267 in the last 90 days. 48.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Walmart stock traded down $1.01 on Monday, hitting $151.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,670,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,991,738. The firm has a market cap of $418.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $147.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $144.34. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $132.01 and a one year high of $160.77.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The retailer reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.03. Walmart had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 20.42%. The company had revenue of $152.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.90%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Walmart in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $153.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $168.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Walmart in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.25.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

