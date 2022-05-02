Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC Invests $475,000 in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,193 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $475,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Visa by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 126,591,271 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $28,198,208,000 after purchasing an additional 2,370,237 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 1.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,355,192 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $9,434,618,000 after purchasing an additional 646,198 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Visa by 3.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,855,078 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $6,410,682,000 after buying an additional 849,919 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 11.8% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 23,190,566 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,165,699,000 after buying an additional 2,446,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Fund Management Ltd. raised its position in Visa by 41.8% during the third quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 19,939,311 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,441,482,000 after buying an additional 5,881,421 shares during the period. 80.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

V has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Visa from $276.00 to $254.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Visa from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. raised Visa to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $265.24.

In related news, Director Robert W. Matschullat sold 1,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.94, for a total transaction of $234,987.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 1,737 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.49, for a total transaction of $402,098.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 40,250 shares of company stock worth $8,927,167 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

V stock traded down $1.60 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $211.53. The stock had a trading volume of 8,801,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,994,466. The firm has a market capitalization of $404.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $213.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $214.71. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $186.67 and a 52 week high of $252.67.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.14. Visa had a return on equity of 42.89% and a net margin of 51.10%. The company had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.82 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.58%.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

