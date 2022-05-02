Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC Invests $3.30 Million in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,303,000. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 2.0% of Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at $1,885,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 10.7% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 63,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,402,000 after buying an additional 6,155 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,052,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,321,848,000 after buying an additional 458,786 shares in the last quarter. Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV now owns 435,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,453,000 after buying an additional 1,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New World Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 12.7% in the third quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 15,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,782 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV traded up $2.66 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $416.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,391,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,085,454. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $406.34 and a fifty-two week high of $482.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $439.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $453.39.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

