Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 12,443 iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT)

Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 12,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,331,000. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ITOT. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Spence Asset Management bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF during the third quarter valued at $88,000.

Shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF stock traded up $0.62 during trading on Monday, hitting $92.45. The stock had a trading volume of 7,160,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,028,813. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.69. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $90.32 and a 12 month high of $108.15.

