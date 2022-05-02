Casper Tops 1-Day Volume of $5.67 Million (CSPR)

Casper (CSPR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 2nd. During the last seven days, Casper has traded down 17.8% against the dollar. Casper has a market cap of $285.42 million and $5.67 million worth of Casper was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Casper coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0597 or 0.00000155 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Casper alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002601 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001577 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.79 or 0.00038458 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,804.28 or 0.07292924 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0663 or 0.00000172 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.68 or 0.00038178 BTC.

Casper Profile

Casper’s total supply is 10,838,213,209 coins and its circulating supply is 4,782,891,232 coins. Casper’s official Twitter account is @Casper_Network

Casper Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Casper directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Casper should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Casper using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Casper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Casper and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.