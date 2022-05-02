Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.60-1.80 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.81. The company issued revenue guidance of $750-775 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $800.88 million.

NYSE CRI opened at $84.24 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of 11.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.30. Carter’s has a one year low of $83.50 and a one year high of $116.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.92.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The textile maker reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $781.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $751.21 million. Carter’s had a return on equity of 33.15% and a net margin of 9.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.98 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Carter’s will post 8.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th were issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 7th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. This is a positive change from Carter’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Carter’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.89%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush raised Carter’s from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $108.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. Bank of America lowered Carter’s from a buy rating to an underperform rating and reduced their target price for the company from $120.00 to $82.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Carter’s from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Carter’s from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Carter’s from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $108.88.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in Carter’s by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,665 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Carter’s by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,492 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Carter’s by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,544 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $764,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Carter’s by 3.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,361 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $813,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Carter’s by 349.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 111,866 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $11,324,000 after purchasing an additional 86,955 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.10% of the company’s stock.

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, Carter's My First Love, little planet, and other brands in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

