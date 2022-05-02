CarLotz (NASDAQ:LOTZ) vs. EZFill (NASDAQ:EZFL) Head to Head Review

CarLotz (NASDAQ:LOTZ – Get Rating) and EZFill (NASDAQ:EZFL – Get Rating) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

Get CarLotz alerts:

This table compares CarLotz and EZFill’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CarLotz $258.53 million 0.39 -$39.88 million ($0.36) -2.47 EZFill $7.23 million 2.36 -$9.38 million N/A N/A

EZFill has lower revenue, but higher earnings than CarLotz.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

25.9% of CarLotz shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.4% of EZFill shares are owned by institutional investors. 37.2% of CarLotz shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for CarLotz and EZFill, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CarLotz 0 3 0 0 2.00 EZFill 0 0 1 0 3.00

CarLotz presently has a consensus price target of $4.50, suggesting a potential upside of 405.62%. EZFill has a consensus price target of $3.00, suggesting a potential upside of 361.54%. Given CarLotz’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe CarLotz is more favorable than EZFill.

Profitability

This table compares CarLotz and EZFill’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CarLotz -15.43% -35.21% -24.62% EZFill N/A N/A N/A

Summary

EZFill beats CarLotz on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CarLotz (Get Rating)

CarLotz, Inc. operates as a consignment-to-retail used vehicle marketplace that provides its corporate vehicle sourcing partners and retail sellers of used vehicles. The company serves corporate vehicle sourcing partners, which include fleet leasing companies, vehicle rental companies, banks, finance companies, third-party remarketers, wholesalers, corporations managing their own fleets, and original equipment manufacturers; retail sellers of used vehicles to individuals; and retail customers. It operates 22 retail hubs throughout the Mid-Atlantic, Southeast, Southcentral, Midwest, West, and Pacific Northwest regions of the United States. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Richmond, Virginia.

About EZFill (Get Rating)

EZFill Holdings Inc. operates in the mobile fuel industry primarily in Florida. It provides consumers and businesses with on-demand fueling services directly to their locations. It also provides its services for commercial and specialty customers, at-site delivery during downtimes and enables operators to begin daily operations with fueled vehicles. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Miami, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for CarLotz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarLotz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.