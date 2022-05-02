CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CarGurus, Inc. is an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars. The company uses proprietary technology, search algorithms and data analytics. It operates primarily in Canada, the United Kingdom and Germany. CarGurus, Inc.is based in CAMBRIDGE, United States. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded CarGurus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on CarGurus in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on CarGurus from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. TheStreet lowered CarGurus from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on CarGurus from $44.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.25.

CARG stock traded up $0.89 on Monday, reaching $33.57. 1,215,781 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,195,666. The company has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,678.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.63. CarGurus has a one year low of $23.15 and a one year high of $50.03.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $339.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.91 million. CarGurus had a return on equity of 23.53% and a net margin of 11.48%. CarGurus’s revenue was up 123.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CarGurus will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Samuel Zales sold 11,669 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $525,105.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Scot Christopher Fredo sold 3,580 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total value of $139,620.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,231 shares of company stock worth $1,719,827 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 21.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Boston Trust Walden Corp acquired a new position in CarGurus in the fourth quarter valued at $19,867,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in CarGurus by 67.6% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 75,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,374,000 after acquiring an additional 30,484 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC boosted its stake in CarGurus by 65.9% in the fourth quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 13,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 5,175 shares in the last quarter. Atom Investors LP acquired a new position in CarGurus in the third quarter valued at $638,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in CarGurus by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 19,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter.

