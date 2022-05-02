Cargojet Inc. (TSE:CJT) Receives C$226.73 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Cargojet Inc. (TSE:CJT – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$226.73.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Cargojet from C$217.00 to C$236.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Atb Cap Markets reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Cargojet in a report on Monday, March 7th. National Bankshares cut their price target on shares of Cargojet from C$203.00 to C$199.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Cargojet from C$210.00 to C$230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Cargojet from C$311.00 to C$302.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 30th.

CJT traded up C$3.50 on Wednesday, hitting C$153.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 70,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,906. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$165.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$173.39. The firm has a market cap of C$2.66 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.15. Cargojet has a 12 month low of C$144.14 and a 12 month high of C$214.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.93.

Cargojet ( TSE:CJT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 7th. The company reported C$2.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.93 by C$0.74. The business had revenue of C$235.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$213.20 million. Equities analysts predict that Cargojet will post 7.3700001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 18th. Cargojet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.94%.

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. Its air cargo business activities include operation of domestic air cargo network services between fourteen cities in North America; and provision of dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

