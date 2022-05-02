CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) Shares Up 3.7%

CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA – Get Rating) shares shot up 3.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $31.62 and last traded at $31.56. 4,061 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 716,154 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.44.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CDNA. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on CareDx from $106.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com cut CareDx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CareDx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Raymond James dropped their target price on CareDx from $90.00 to $52.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their target price on CareDx from $100.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.50.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.83 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $35.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.49.

CareDx ( NASDAQ:CDNA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $79.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.10 million. CareDx had a negative net margin of 10.35% and a negative return on equity of 6.49%. CareDx’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.07) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that CareDx, Inc will post -0.92 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Peter Maag sold 10,000 shares of CareDx stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.64, for a total transaction of $386,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 311,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,043,662.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Reginald Seeto sold 814 shares of CareDx stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.13, for a total value of $34,293.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 70,893 shares of company stock worth $2,757,930 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDNA. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of CareDx by 263.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 500,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,809,000 after purchasing an additional 362,771 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in shares of CareDx by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 37,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,349,000 after purchasing an additional 2,003 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of CareDx by 28.8% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 4,367 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of CareDx by 65.2% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 25,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 10,068 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of CareDx by 37.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 140,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,904,000 after purchasing an additional 38,168 shares during the period.

About CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA)

CareDx, Inc discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic solutions for transplant patients and caregivers worldwide. It provides AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients; AlloSure Heart, a dd-cfDNA solution for heart transplant patients; and AlloSure Lung, a dd-cfDNA solution for lung transplant patients.

