CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTBC) Short Interest Update

CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTBC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 171,900 shares, an increase of 53.3% from the March 31st total of 112,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 60,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days. Currently, 1.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of MTBC traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $3.95. 347 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 63,098. The company has a market cap of $59.50 million, a PE ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 0.93. CareCloud has a 52-week low of $3.80 and a 52-week high of $9.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.20.

CareCloud (NASDAQ:MTBC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $37.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.95 million. CareCloud had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 2.86%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CareCloud will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

MTBC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of CareCloud from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of CareCloud from $18.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of CareCloud from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.00.

In related news, CEO A Hadi Chaudhry sold 3,240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.58, for a total value of $82,879.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 34.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CareCloud by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 390,791 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,978,000 after acquiring an additional 54,700 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CareCloud by 37.1% in the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,435 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 4,450 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of CareCloud by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 52,764 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 3,790 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its holdings in CareCloud by 125.6% during the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 106,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $808,000 after buying an additional 59,075 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in CareCloud by 6.0% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 127,408 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $972,000 after buying an additional 7,243 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.32% of the company’s stock.

CareCloud, Inc brings disciplined innovation to the business of healthcare. Our suite of technology-enabled solutions helps clients increase financial and operational performance, streamline clinical workflows, and make better business and care decisions. More than 40,000 providers across the United States count on CareCloud to help them improve patient care while reducing administrative burdens and operating costs.

