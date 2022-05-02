Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) Trading 5.4% Higher

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII – Get Rating) shares were up 5.4% on Monday . The company traded as high as $19.95 and last traded at $19.71. Approximately 13,228 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 384,034 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.70.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CSII shares. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Cardiovascular Systems from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cardiovascular Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cardiovascular Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Cardiovascular Systems in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cardiovascular Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.00.

Get Cardiovascular Systems alerts:

The company has a market cap of $808.74 million, a P/E ratio of -25.27 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 5.92, a quick ratio of 5.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.00.

Cardiovascular Systems ( NASDAQ:CSII Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical device company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $59.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.66 million. Cardiovascular Systems had a negative net margin of 11.47% and a negative return on equity of 10.85%. The company’s revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. will post -0.98 EPS for the current year.

In other Cardiovascular Systems news, COO Rhonda J. Robb bought 1,567 shares of Cardiovascular Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.71 per share, for a total transaction of $29,318.57. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeffrey S. Points bought 2,000 shares of Cardiovascular Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.20 per share, with a total value of $36,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 6,567 shares of company stock valued at $121,319 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Cardiovascular Systems by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,007,264 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $131,597,000 after acquiring an additional 309,673 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Cardiovascular Systems by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,488,625 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $65,516,000 after acquiring an additional 167,105 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Cardiovascular Systems by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,747,278 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $32,814,000 after acquiring an additional 195,818 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Cardiovascular Systems by 1.7% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,043,858 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $34,270,000 after acquiring an additional 17,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 60.3% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 657,596 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $21,589,000 after purchasing an additional 247,303 shares during the period. 91.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII)

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes solutions to treat peripheral and coronary artery diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers peripheral artery disease products, which are catheter-based platforms to treat various plaque types in above and below the knee, including calcified plaque, as well as address various limitations related with surgical, catheter, and pharmacological treatment alternatives; and peripheral support products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cardiovascular Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardiovascular Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.