Carbon (CRBN) Price Tops $0.0418 on Exchanges

Carbon (CRBN) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on May 2nd. One Carbon coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0418 or 0.00000108 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Carbon has a total market cap of $1.35 million and approximately $27,943.00 worth of Carbon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Carbon has traded down 10% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002579 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001579 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.02 or 0.00038724 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,828.72 or 0.07294723 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0673 or 0.00000174 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.28 or 0.00039402 BTC.

Carbon Profile

Carbon’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,254,426 coins. The official website for Carbon is crbn.io . Carbon’s official Twitter account is @crbnio . Carbon’s official message board is medium.com/@crbnio

Buying and Selling Carbon

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Carbon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Carbon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Carbon using one of the exchanges listed above.

