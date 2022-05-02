Capricorn Energy PLC (OTCMKTS:CRNCY) Short Interest Update

Capricorn Energy PLC (OTCMKTS:CRNCY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,500 shares, a growth of 74.2% from the March 31st total of 6,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 54,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

CRNCY opened at $5.15 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.65, a current ratio of 8.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Capricorn Energy has a 52-week low of $3.50 and a 52-week high of $6.17. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.34.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CRNCY. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Capricorn Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Capricorn Energy from GBX 250 ($3.19) to GBX 235 ($3.00) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Capricorn Energy from GBX 245 ($3.12) to GBX 285 ($3.63) in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Capricorn Energy from GBX 221 ($2.82) to GBX 227 ($2.89) in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.33.

Capricorn Energy PLC operates as an independent oil and gas exploration, development, and production company. The company holds a portfolio of exploration, development, and production assets in the United Kingdom, Israel, Egypt, Mauritania, Mexico, and Suriname. Its activities focused in North West Europe, North and West Africa, and Latin America.

