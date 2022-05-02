Cannabis Sativa, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBDS) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Cannabis Sativa, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBDS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,600 shares, a decrease of 30.4% from the March 31st total of 13,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 173,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:CBDS opened at $0.16 on Monday. Cannabis Sativa has a one year low of $0.14 and a one year high of $0.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.23.

Cannabis Sativa Company Profile

Cannabis Sativa, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides telemedicine online referral services for customers desiring medical marijuana cards in the United States. It operates through two segments, PrestoCorp and GKMP. The company offers PrestoDoctor, an online telemedicine platform, which provides access to physicians for getting a medical marijuana recommendation using video conferencing technology; and operates as a contract manufacturer of products containing hemp-based cannabidiol (CBD).

