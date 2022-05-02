Cannabis Sativa, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBDS) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Cannabis Sativa, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBDS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,600 shares, a decrease of 30.4% from the March 31st total of 13,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 173,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
OTCMKTS:CBDS opened at $0.16 on Monday. Cannabis Sativa has a one year low of $0.14 and a one year high of $0.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.23.
Cannabis Sativa Company Profile (Get Rating)
