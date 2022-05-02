Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) Sets New 12-Month Low at $32.00

Shares of Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$32.00 and last traded at C$32.01, with a volume of 101723 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$32.41.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CWB shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$41.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. CIBC downgraded shares of Canadian Western Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from C$45.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$43.00 to C$47.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$48.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$42.00 to C$42.50 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Canadian Western Bank has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$42.77.

Get Canadian Western Bank alerts:

The stock has a market cap of C$2.92 billion and a PE ratio of 8.49. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$35.74 and a 200-day moving average price of C$37.48.

Canadian Western Bank ( TSE:CWB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The company reported C$0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.95 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$265.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$268.45 million. Research analysts anticipate that Canadian Western Bank will post 4.2592883 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. Canadian Western Bank’s payout ratio is 30.87%.

In other Canadian Western Bank news, Senior Officer Niall Boles sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$34.60, for a total transaction of C$44,975.06. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 32 shares in the company, valued at C$1,107.08. Also, Senior Officer Darrell Robert Jones sold 2,854 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$37.60, for a total transaction of C$107,310.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,094 shares in the company, valued at C$793,134.40. In the last three months, insiders have sold 4,554 shares of company stock worth $166,217.

Canadian Western Bank Company Profile (TSE:CWB)

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, cash management, US dollar, and chequing accounts, as well as organization, strata solution/condo, general trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, and equipment financing and leasing products; loans and mortgages; secured and unsecured lines of credit; registered retirement savings plan; consolidation, vehicle, and recreation vehicle loans; and credit cards.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Western Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Western Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.