Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) Shares Purchased by Checchi Capital Advisers LLC

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (TSE:CNQ) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,661 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 29.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 674,844 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $18,558,000 after purchasing an additional 152,046 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources during the third quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 2.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 232,346 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $8,483,000 after purchasing an additional 5,511 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 12.8% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 24,057 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $879,000 after purchasing an additional 2,723 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 9.3% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,213,324 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $117,414,000 after purchasing an additional 272,375 shares during the period. 68.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CNQ opened at $61.87 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $61.21 and its 200-day moving average is $50.84. The stock has a market cap of $71.81 billion, a PE ratio of 11.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a twelve month low of $29.53 and a twelve month high of $70.60.

Canadian Natural Resources ( NYSE:CNQ Get Rating ) (TSE:CNQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $9.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.56 billion. Canadian Natural Resources had a return on equity of 21.20% and a net margin of 23.33%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 8.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th were paid a dividend of $0.592 per share. This represents a $2.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 17th. This is a positive change from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.84%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CNQ. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$80.00 to C$88.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$80.00 to C$90.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $61.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.44.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

