Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) PT Set at C$175.00 by Raymond James

Raymond James set a C$175.00 price target on Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Get Rating) (NYSE:CNI) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Canadian National Railway’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.75 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.87 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.89 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.96 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.93 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.96 EPS.

CNR has been the subject of several other reports. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$168.00 to C$167.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. National Bankshares lowered their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$172.00 to C$168.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Argus raised shares of Canadian National Railway to a buy rating and set a C$145.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$169.00 to C$167.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$158.00 to C$156.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$155.13.

Shares of TSE CNR opened at C$151.08 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$160.49 and a 200 day moving average of C$158.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.78. The firm has a market capitalization of C$104.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.93. Canadian National Railway has a 12-month low of C$125.00 and a 12-month high of C$171.48.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be paid a $0.7325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $2.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is currently 37.41%.

In related news, Senior Officer Sean Finn sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$153.30, for a total transaction of C$613,180.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,299,521.58. Also, Director James E. O’connor purchased 579 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$168.27 per share, for a total transaction of C$97,430.07. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 34,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$5,843,616.47. Insiders sold a total of 20,890 shares of company stock valued at $3,244,109 over the last three months.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

