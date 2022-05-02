Cameron McCullagh Buys 887,688 Shares of COG Financial Services Limited (ASX:COG) Stock

COG Financial Services Limited (ASX:COG – Get Rating) insider Cameron McCullagh purchased 887,688 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$1.45 ($1.04) per share, for a total transaction of A$1,284,484.54 ($924,089.59).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.29.

The business also recently disclosed a Interim dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 27th were given a dividend of $0.035 per share. This is an increase from COG Financial Services’s previous Interim dividend of $0.00. This represents a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 23rd. COG Financial Services’s payout ratio is currently 131.58%.

COG Financial Services Limited engages in equipment finance broking and aggregation, and lending activities for business assets in Australia. It also offers IT managed services. The company was formerly known as Consolidated Operations Group Limited and changed its name to COG Financial Services Limited in November 2020.

