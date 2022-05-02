Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Shares Down 5.8%

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Get Rating)’s share price was down 5.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $48.05 and last traded at $48.31. Approximately 68,840 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 1,975,760 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.27.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CPE shares. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Callon Petroleum from $100.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Callon Petroleum from $63.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Callon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Callon Petroleum in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Callon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.78.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $58.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 2.81.

Callon Petroleum ( NYSE:CPE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.81 by ($0.15). Callon Petroleum had a net margin of 17.86% and a return on equity of 40.46%. The company had revenue of $692.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $542.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Callon Petroleum will post 15.54 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Bpp Holdco Llc sold 18,429 shares of Callon Petroleum stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.58, for a total value of $1,171,715.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Primexx Energy Partners, Ltd sold 475,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.79, for a total transaction of $28,875,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,232,939 shares of company stock valued at $75,744,597. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPE. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Callon Petroleum by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Callon Petroleum during the 3rd quarter worth $68,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Callon Petroleum by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,829 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Callon Petroleum by 290.4% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,839 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Callon Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth about $95,000. 95.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, its estimated net proved reserves totaled approximately 484.6 million barrel of oil equivalent, including 290.3 MMBbls oil, 577.3 Bcf of natural gas, and 98.1 MMBbls of natural gas liquids.

