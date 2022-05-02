California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $51.00

Shares of California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $51.00 and last traded at $51.25, with a volume of 9848 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.87.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CWT. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of California Water Service Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of California Water Service Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 24.93 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.17. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $57.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.59.

California Water Service Group ( NYSE:CWT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01). California Water Service Group had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 12.90%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS. Research analysts forecast that California Water Service Group will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 6th. California Water Service Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.02%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in California Water Service Group by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,847 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $816,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of California Water Service Group by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in California Water Service Group by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 20,171 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,189,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in California Water Service Group by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 5,556 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Finally, Green Alpha Advisors LLC grew its position in California Water Service Group by 1.5% in the first quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 17,052 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.36% of the company’s stock.

About California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT)

California Water Service Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, Hawaii, and Texas. The company is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution, and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection.

