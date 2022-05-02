CaixaPay Price Tops $0.10 on Exchanges (CXP)

CaixaPay (CXP) traded flat against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on May 2nd. CaixaPay has a market cap of $7.89 million and $26.00 worth of CaixaPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CaixaPay coin can currently be bought for about $0.10 or 0.00000268 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, CaixaPay has traded flat against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002591 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001588 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.87 or 0.00038536 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,786.09 or 0.07217976 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0691 or 0.00000179 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.04 or 0.00038954 BTC.

CaixaPay Coin Profile

CaixaPay’s total supply is 107,325,266 coins and its circulating supply is 78,905,322 coins. CaixaPay’s official Twitter account is @CaixaPay . CaixaPay’s official website is www.caixapay.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The mission of CaixaPay is to create a cryptocurrency built on DAG (Blockchain 3.0) with instant transaction speeds and almost zero transaction fees. A cryptocurrency that people can use for their everyday transactions & even microtransactions to anyone, anywhere in the world. A real-world use coin that is scalable, secure & decentralized. CaixaPay aims to make CXP a future standard in accepted payments.”

