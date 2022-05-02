CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) Shares Sold by Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc.

Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. cut its stake in shares of CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE – Get Rating) (TSE:CAE) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,576,711 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 113,849 shares during the period. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc.’s holdings in CAE were worth $65,093,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd lifted its position in CAE by 53.9% during the 4th quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 1,239 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in CAE by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,296 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in CAE by 4,196.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,234 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 2,182 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in CAE by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,205 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its position in CAE by 41.3% during the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 5,130 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. 58.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CAE traded down $1.39 during trading on Monday, reaching $24.85. The stock had a trading volume of 391,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 321,245. CAE Inc. has a one year low of $22.60 and a one year high of $34.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of $7.88 billion, a PE ratio of 85.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.34.

CAE ( NYSE:CAE Get Rating ) (TSE:CAE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The aerospace company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15. CAE had a return on equity of 6.49% and a net margin of 3.23%. The business had revenue of $848.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $921.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that CAE Inc. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CAE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised CAE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on CAE from C$45.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on CAE from C$44.00 to C$43.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CAE in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TD Securities upgraded CAE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.86.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies simulation equipment and training solutions to defense and security markets, commercial airlines, business aircraft operators, helicopter operators, aircraft manufacturers, and healthcare education and service providers worldwide.

