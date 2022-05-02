Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $161.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Cadence’s Q1 performance was driven by strength across all segments owing to healthy demand for the company’s diversified product portfolio. Frequent product launches are expected to help the company sustain top-line growth. In 2021, Cadence introduced 13 new products, including Cadence Helium Virtual and Hybrid Studio and Allegro X. The company is also gaining from higher investments in emerging trends like hyperscale computing, 5G, and autonomous driving along with strength in the semiconductor end-market. Shares of the company have outperformed the industry in the year-to-date period. However, higher costs related to research and development as well as headcount additions are likely to dent margins in the near term. Supply chain disruptions, stiff competition in simulation market and forex volatility are other added concerns.”

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $185.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $211.00 to $203.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $184.58.

Shares of CDNS opened at $150.85 on Thursday. Cadence Design Systems has a 12-month low of $118.11 and a 12-month high of $192.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $154.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $163.74.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The software maker reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.15. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 31.01% and a net margin of 23.59%. The business had revenue of $902.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $859.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. Cadence Design Systems’s revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.63, for a total transaction of $134,630.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.76, for a total value of $7,588,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 206,043 shares of company stock worth $31,402,794. Insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 293,032 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $18,610,000 after purchasing an additional 69,373 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,754 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,082,000 after buying an additional 3,010 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,228 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 0.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 20,738 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,141,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blueprint Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the third quarter worth about $199,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.85% of the company’s stock.

About Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

