Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE) Sets New 52-Week Low at $24.90

Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $24.90 and last traded at $24.93, with a volume of 36037 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.04.

CADE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cadence Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James upped their target price on Cadence Bank from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Cadence Bank from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.40.

Get Cadence Bank alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.56 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.53.

Cadence Bank ( NYSE:CADE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.60. The firm had revenue of $440.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $427.57 million. Cadence Bank had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 15.87%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Cadence Bank will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Cadence Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.16%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Cadence Bank by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,837,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,179,000 after purchasing an additional 500,696 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Cadence Bank by 49.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,966,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,602,000 after buying an additional 3,310,115 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Cadence Bank by 34.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,091,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,256,000 after acquiring an additional 1,810,881 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Cadence Bank in the 4th quarter worth $173,967,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Cadence Bank by 112.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,482,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,752,000 after acquiring an additional 1,842,517 shares during the last quarter. 71.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cadence Bank Company Profile (NYSE:CADE)

Cadence Bank provides commercial banking and financial services in the United States. Its products and services include consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans, credit cards, commercial and business banking, treasury management, specialized and asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment financing, and correspondent banking services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.