C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC) Now Covered by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an underperform rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on C4 Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. They set an overweight rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. UBS Group cut their price objective on C4 Therapeutics from $64.00 to $26.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on C4 Therapeutics from $57.00 to $20.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 11th. Bank of America downgraded C4 Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the company from $46.00 to $15.00 in a report on Sunday, April 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on C4 Therapeutics from $28.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, C4 Therapeutics currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $29.64.

C4 Therapeutics stock opened at $8.57 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.68. The firm has a market cap of $417.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.71 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 6.36, a current ratio of 6.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. C4 Therapeutics has a one year low of $7.51 and a one year high of $51.21.

C4 Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CCCC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.28. C4 Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 22.85% and a negative net margin of 183.23%. The company had revenue of $20.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.16 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that C4 Therapeutics will post -2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other C4 Therapeutics news, CEO Andrew Hirsch bought 10,000 shares of C4 Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.40 per share, for a total transaction of $84,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 21.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in C4 Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $504,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 20.9% in the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 59,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,638,000 after buying an additional 10,218 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 19.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,157,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,064,000 after buying an additional 524,783 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in C4 Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $1,774,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in C4 Therapeutics by 14.3% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 263,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,794,000 after purchasing an additional 33,001 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.14% of the company’s stock.

C4 Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutic candidates to degrade disease-causing proteins for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative conditions, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is CFT7455, an orally bioavailable MonoDAC degrader of protein that is in Phase 1/2 trial targeting IKZF1 and IKZF3 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphomas, including peripheral T-cell lymphoma and mantle cell lymphoma.

