Butterfly Network (NASDAQ:BFLY) Shares Up 6.6%

Butterfly Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFLY – Get Rating) shot up 6.6% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $3.61 and last traded at $3.55. 117,977 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 2,770,839 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.33.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Butterfly Network from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd.

Get Butterfly Network alerts:

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.44. The company has a market capitalization of $689.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.89 and a beta of 2.48.

Butterfly Network ( NASDAQ:BFLY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $18.99 million during the quarter. Butterfly Network had a negative net margin of 51.80% and a negative return on equity of 25.48%. Analysts forecast that Butterfly Network, Inc. will post -1.14 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Todd Fruchterman sold 99,239 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.82, for a total value of $577,570.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Darius Shahida sold 16,430 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.39, for a total value of $88,557.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 151,737 shares of company stock valued at $878,903 over the last quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Butterfly Network by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 7,616,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,954,000 after purchasing an additional 425,698 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Butterfly Network by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,896,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,067,000 after acquiring an additional 220,586 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Butterfly Network by 93.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,605,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,204,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257,160 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in Butterfly Network by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,073,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,871,000 after acquiring an additional 58,530 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Butterfly Network by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,181,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,337,000 after acquiring an additional 61,298 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.04% of the company’s stock.

Butterfly Network Company Profile (NASDAQ:BFLY)

Butterfly Network, Inc, a digital health company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes ultrasound imaging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Butterfly iQ, a handheld and single-probe whole body ultrasound system; Butterfly iQ+, a point-of-care ultrasound imaging device that connects with a smartphone, tablet, and hospital computer system; and Butterfly Blueprint, a system-wide ultrasound platform with Compass software that integrates into a healthcare system's clinical and administrative infrastructure.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Butterfly Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Butterfly Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.