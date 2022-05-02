Bunzl plc (OTCMKTS:BZLFF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Bunzl plc (OTCMKTS:BZLFF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 78,400 shares, a growth of 71.9% from the March 31st total of 45,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 784.0 days.
BZLFF opened at $38.14 on Monday. Bunzl has a fifty-two week low of $31.75 and a fifty-two week high of $40.34. The company has a fifty day moving average of $39.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.43.
Bunzl Company Profile (Get Rating)
