Bunzl plc (OTCMKTS:BZLFF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Bunzl plc (OTCMKTS:BZLFF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 78,400 shares, a growth of 71.9% from the March 31st total of 45,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 784.0 days.

BZLFF opened at $38.14 on Monday. Bunzl has a fifty-two week low of $31.75 and a fifty-two week high of $40.34. The company has a fifty day moving average of $39.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.43.

Bunzl Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bunzl plc operates as a distribution and services company in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers food packaging, films, labels, cleaning and hygiene supplies, and personal protection equipment to grocery stores, supermarkets, and convenience stores.

