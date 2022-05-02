BTC Capital Management Inc. Takes Position in Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC)

BTC Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,127 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $385,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Moelis & Company by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,563 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Moelis & Company by 101.0% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 422 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Moelis & Company by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 13,792 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $853,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Moelis & Company by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 22,864 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Moelis & Company by 50.8% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 891 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. 86.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MC. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Moelis & Company from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Moelis & Company from $85.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Moelis & Company from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Moelis & Company in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Moelis & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Moelis & Company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.43.

In other Moelis & Company news, General Counsel Osamu R. Watanabe sold 6,232 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.12, for a total transaction of $293,651.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Kenneth Moelis sold 34,370 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.12, for a total transaction of $1,619,514.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 86,121 shares of company stock valued at $4,058,022 in the last three months. 8.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE MC remained flat at $$44.26 during mid-day trading on Monday. 17,631 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 563,017. Moelis & Company has a 1-year low of $43.65 and a 1-year high of $77.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.93. The firm has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 1.24.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The asset manager reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.16. Moelis & Company had a net margin of 23.08% and a return on equity of 89.21%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Moelis & Company will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 6th. Moelis & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.45%.

Moelis & Company operates as an investment banking advisory firm in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It offers advisory services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs, governments, and sovereign wealth funds.

