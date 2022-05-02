BTC Capital Management Inc. Takes Position in Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW)

BTC Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 17,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $413,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Kennedy-Wilson by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 453,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,835,000 after buying an additional 11,210 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its position in Kennedy-Wilson by 64.2% during the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 98,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,054,000 after buying an additional 38,379 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Kennedy-Wilson by 65.2% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 3,649 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its position in Kennedy-Wilson by 105.9% during the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 94,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,261,000 after buying an additional 48,700 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in Kennedy-Wilson by 3.9% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 267,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,602,000 after buying an additional 10,076 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.32% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KW traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $22.26. 11,612 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 499,165. Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.75 and a 1-year high of $25.30. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60. The company has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.01 and a beta of 1.12.

Kennedy-Wilson ( NYSE:KW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter. Kennedy-Wilson had a return on equity of 35.20% and a net margin of 73.39%. The firm had revenue of $131.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.59 EPS. Kennedy-Wilson’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.31%. Kennedy-Wilson’s payout ratio is 43.05%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on KW. StockNews.com began coverage on Kennedy-Wilson in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kennedy-Wilson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

In other news, Director Richard Aidan Hugh Boucher bought 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.45 per share, for a total transaction of $562,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 22.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Kennedy-Wilson Profile

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment company. The company owns, operates, and invests in real estate both on its own and through its investment management platform. It focuses on multifamily and office properties located in the Western United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Spain, Italy, and Japan.

