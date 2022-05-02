BTC Capital Management Inc. Purchases New Position in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

BTC Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $453,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BJ. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 33.5% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 109,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,690,000 after acquiring an additional 27,347 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 34,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,327,000 after purchasing an additional 7,290 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 2,907.4% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 30,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,013,000 after buying an additional 29,074 shares in the last quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments raised its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 5,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 867 shares during the period. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 109.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 32,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,770,000 after buying an additional 16,812 shares during the period. 99.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Kenneth M. Parent sold 35,004 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.42, for a total value of $2,359,969.68. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $953,521.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BJ stock traded down $0.25 during trading on Monday, hitting $64.10. 66,810 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,585,384. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $65.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.83, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.48. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.08 and a 52-week high of $74.09.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 84.80%. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.38 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BJ. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut BJ’s Wholesale Club from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.45.

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the east coast of the United States. It provides perishable, general merchandise, gasoline, and other ancillary services. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, Wellsleyfarms.com, and Delivery.bjs.com as well as the mobile app.

