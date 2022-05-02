BTC Capital Management Inc. Purchases 1,201 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

BTC Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 25.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,892 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares during the quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 62.4% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 9,606 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 76.7% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 820 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $42.02. The stock had a trading volume of 3,417,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,633,184. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $40.80 and a 12 month high of $56.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $44.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.91.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

