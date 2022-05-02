BTC Capital Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX)

BTC Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 3,178 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 4,243 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas by 41.9% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 572 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,353 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $826,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 665 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 71,851 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,806,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Southwest Gas alerts:

NYSE:SWX traded down $1.53 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $86.58. 18,669 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 480,735. Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.54 and a twelve month high of $90.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $78.61.

Southwest Gas ( NYSE:SWX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.05. Southwest Gas had a return on equity of 8.48% and a net margin of 5.46%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.82 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This is a positive change from Southwest Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Southwest Gas’s payout ratio is 69.59%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Southwest Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Bank of America upgraded Southwest Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Southwest Gas from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Southwest Gas presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.33.

Southwest Gas Company Profile (Get Rating)

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates through Natural Gas Distribution, Utility Infrastructure Services, and Pipeline and Storage segments. It also provides trenching, installation, and replacement of underground pipes, as well as maintenance services for energy distribution systems.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.