BTC Capital Management Inc. Makes New Investment in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG)

BTC Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,000 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sivik Global Healthcare LLC acquired a new position in shares of LHC Group during the 3rd quarter worth $2,354,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of LHC Group by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 256,956 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $40,319,000 after purchasing an additional 3,026 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of LHC Group by 63.6% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 9,392 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,474,000 after purchasing an additional 3,651 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of LHC Group by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 19,952 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,131,000 after purchasing an additional 4,132 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of LHC Group by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 75,413 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $10,349,000 after purchasing an additional 14,574 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

Get LHC Group alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LHCG. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of LHC Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $172.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of LHC Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of LHC Group from $154.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of LHC Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stephens cut shares of LHC Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $164.20.

NASDAQ:LHCG traded up $0.28 on Monday, reaching $166.13. The stock had a trading volume of 35,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 526,354. The stock has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $153.60. LHC Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $108.42 and a 12-month high of $223.63.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The health services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $583.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $582.44 million. LHC Group had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 5.21%. The company’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that LHC Group, Inc. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current year.

LHC Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

LHC Group, Inc, a health care provider, specializes in the post-acute continuum of care primarily for Medicare beneficiaries in the United States. It operates through five segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home and Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services, and Healthcare Innovations (HCI).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for LHC Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LHC Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.