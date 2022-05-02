BTC Capital Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC)

BTC Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 7,292 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $479,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in Belden by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 7,856 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $516,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in Belden in the fourth quarter worth approximately $797,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Belden by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 197,109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,956,000 after acquiring an additional 3,897 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Belden by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 120,671 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,932,000 after acquiring an additional 6,105 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Belden by 98.2% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 29,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,942,000 after acquiring an additional 14,644 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.58% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Jonathan C. Klein sold 4,000 shares of Belden stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.77, for a total transaction of $219,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BDC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Belden from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Belden from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $57.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Belden from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Belden from $86.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Belden from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.80.

Shares of NYSE:BDC traded down $0.56 on Monday, reaching $51.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 296,987. Belden Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.06 and a 52-week high of $68.87. The company has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.62 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.04.

Belden (NYSE:BDC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.04. Belden had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 23.96%. The business had revenue of $638.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $622.90 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Belden Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. Belden’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.18%.

Belden Inc provides portfolio of signal transmission solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, interconnect panels, racks and enclosures, and signal extension and matrix switching systems for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, 5G, fiber, and home and building automation.

