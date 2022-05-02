BTC Capital Management Inc. Makes New $438,000 Investment in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI)

BTC Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $438,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its position in shares of Primerica by 536.7% in the 4th quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Primerica by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Primerica in the 4th quarter worth approximately $743,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in shares of Primerica by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 99,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,302,000 after purchasing an additional 2,896 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Primerica by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. 90.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PRI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Primerica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Primerica in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Primerica from $159.00 to $157.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Primerica from $197.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Primerica in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $163.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Primerica presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $167.29.

PRI traded up $0.53 during trading on Monday, hitting $130.09. 1,422 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 187,271. The business’s 50 day moving average is $132.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $147.34. Primerica, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $121.22 and a fifty-two week high of $179.51. The stock has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.83 and a beta of 1.41.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by ($0.24). Primerica had a return on equity of 22.89% and a net margin of 13.78%. The business had revenue of $724.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $713.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.45 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Primerica, Inc. will post 12.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This is an increase from Primerica’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.48%.

Primerica announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, February 14th that permits the company to repurchase $50.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 0.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, President Peter W. Schneider sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.49, for a total value of $456,715.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Primerica Profile

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in four segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; Senior Health; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. The Term Life Insurance segment underwrites individual term life insurance products.

