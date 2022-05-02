BTC Capital Management Inc. Invests $351,000 in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI)

BTC Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,760 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $351,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 119.6% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,769 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 3,686 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in Power Integrations by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 16,737 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,555,000 after buying an additional 1,147 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in Power Integrations by 109.4% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 44,393 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,123,000 after buying an additional 23,192 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its stake in Power Integrations by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 39,933 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,709,000 after buying an additional 7,621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Power Integrations by 119.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 32,885 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,055,000 after buying an additional 17,928 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Power Integrations in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Power Integrations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on Power Integrations in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Susquehanna reissued a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Power Integrations in a report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.17.

In other news, VP Clifford Walker sold 638 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.89, for a total transaction of $50,969.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Balu Balakrishnan sold 23,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.72, for a total transaction of $2,011,591.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 59,758 shares of company stock worth $5,130,929 over the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:POWI traded up $1.88 during trading on Monday, reaching $81.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 468,135. Power Integrations, Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.50 and a 12 month high of $110.66. The stock has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a PE ratio of 28.57 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $87.73.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.06. Power Integrations had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 19.46%. The company had revenue of $182.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.71%.

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company provides a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and various other consumer and industrial applications, as well as power conversion in high-power applications comprising industrial motors, solar and wind-power systems, electric vehicles, and high-voltage DC transmission systems.

