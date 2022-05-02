BTC Capital Management Inc. Invests $304,000 in Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW)

BTC Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 7,838 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $304,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 457.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,435 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 3,640 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 5.3% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,810 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 271.5% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,100 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 4,458 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its stake in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 59.5% in the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 7,849 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 2,928 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 36.7% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 10,503 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 2,822 shares during the period. 93.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Douglas Dynamics news, CEO Robert L. Mccormick sold 10,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total transaction of $368,436.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sarah C. Lauber sold 3,888 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total transaction of $139,618.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,810 shares of company stock worth $639,557. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PLOW stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $31.11. The stock had a trading volume of 433 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,909. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Douglas Dynamics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.75 and a twelve month high of $46.51. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $714.94 million, a PE ratio of 24.02 and a beta of 0.87.

Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The auto parts company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.04). Douglas Dynamics had a return on equity of 16.79% and a net margin of 5.67%. The firm had revenue of $152.95 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Douglas Dynamics, Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th were issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 17th. This is a boost from Douglas Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Douglas Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.55%.

PLOW has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Douglas Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Douglas Dynamics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Douglas Dynamics from $56.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd.

Douglas Dynamics, Inc operates as a manufacturer and upfitter of commercial work truck attachments and equipment in North America. It operates through two segments, Work Truck Attachments and Work Truck Solutions. The Work Truck Attachments segment manufactures and sells snow and ice control attachments, including snowplows, and sand and salt spreaders for light trucks and heavy duty trucks, as well as various related parts and accessories.

